Springfield schools accepted into national group of innovative districts

The Springfield City School District has been accepted into a national network of innovated schools.
The district was accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national group of forward-thinking K-12 school districts, according to a release.
Springfield, the first district in the county to be a part of the League, was selected based on its educational leadership, innovative vision for learning, key achievements, evidence of results and demonstrated commitment to equity and excellence.
“The mission of the SCSD and the League of Innovative Schools go hand-in-hand. Together, we recognize the impact that equity, access, and opportunity can have on student outcomes,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “I look forward to the benefits that this partnership will bring to our district and most importantly, to our kids.”
According to the release, as a member of the League, Hill will represent the district and take part in the following responsibilities:
- Attend biannual League meetings, which feature classroom visits, collaborative problem-solving and relationship-building with peers and partners;
- Participate in League cohorts and challenge collaboratives on a broad range of topics relevant to the changing needs and priorities of school districts;
- Support Digital Promise research and provide critical feedback so it translates easily into classroom experiences and expands what is known about teaching and learning;
- Engage with entrepreneurs to advance “EdTech” product development steeped in the latest learning science and meets district needs; and
- Participate in the League’s professional learning community by connecting with other members online, in person, and at each other’s school districts.
The League will welcome new members at its fall meeting on Oct. 20-22 in Washington, D.C.
The League is organized by Digital Promise, a nonprofit organization with the mission to accelerate innovation in education and improve the opportunity to learn through the power of technology, and reaches 125 districts across 34 states.
The Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, launched at the White House under President Barack Obama within the United States Department of Education in 2011, accepts new members through an open application process once per year.