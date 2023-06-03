Springfield school bus driver honored for fighting fire

A Springfield City School District bus driver received recognition by the district and the city of Springfield, which presented her with a Citizen’s Award for her selfless actions.
While she was on the job last month. Kim Skabla, a Springfield school bus driver with more than 15 years of service, was driving her afternoon route on McCreight Avenue. She noticed a home’s porch was on fire.
Skabla called 911 and pulled the bus over.
While her bus aide stayed with the students, Skabla grabbed her fire extinguisher from inside the bus, ran outside and extinguished the fire on the porch, a school press release said.
Springfield Fire Rescue Division personnel arrived shortly after and took control of the scene.
Skabla’s Citizen’s Award recognized her quick thinking and courageous actions.
“It makes me proud to have employees in our district like Kim, who go above and beyond their roles regularly,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “It speaks volumes of her character as a person to think about the safety of others, those she did not even know, before the safety of herself. I am thankful that this situation had a positive outcome for all involved.”