Springfield Rotary gives grants to 25 special education teachers

Twenty five city and county special education teachers were chosen as recipients of the 2024-25 Grants-To-Teachers award.
The grants, which are awarded through the Springfield Rotary Services to People with Disabilities Program, total more than $9,000 and impact 208 local students with disabilities, according to rotary officials.
All 25 teachers who applied received grants. The teachers are from Clark-Shawnee, Greenon, Northeastern, Northwestern, Springfield City, Tecumseh, the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) and the Clark County Educational Service Center (ESC).
The funds will be used during the current school year to enrich the students’ learning experience with funds their school or district can’t provide.
Stephanie Foreman, a teacher at Kenton Ridge High School who began receiving this award in 1997, is among multiple teachers who use their grants for therapeutic riding at The Riding Centre in Yellow Springs, which has been in business for more than 50 years.
A total of 61 faculty of multi-disability, cross-categorial or intense resource classrooms of public elementary, middle and high schools were invited to apply, with names provided by their respective school districts.
Through this annual Grants-to-Teachers project, the Springfield Rotary provides therapeutic horseback riding; life and leadership skills; field trips; equipment for teaching life skills; materials and equipment to promote fine motor, gross motor and visual motor skill development; materials to increase vocabulary, literacy, math, science and social studies skills; and opportunities for focus, learning, communication, sensory and self-regulation.
The faculty receiving grants include:
Peggy Ault, Springfield Clark CTC-Project SEARCH
Sarah Biggs, Clark County ESC-Pleasant Street
Madelyn Boyd, Park Layne Elementary School
Krista Cahoon, Northwestern Elementary School
Liberty Choiniere, Shawnee Elementary School
Amanda Coulter, Clark County ESC-Enon
Stephanie Foreman, Kenton Ridge High School
Mandi Haynes, Perrin Woods Elementary School
Ruthann Hill, Greenon Elementary School
Della Johnson, Northwestern High School
Annika Lehman, New Carlisle Elementary School
Megan Longano, Clark County ESC-Enon
Judy Loy, Northwestern Elementary School
Audrey Ludlow, Clark County ESC-Enon
Beth Oder, Springfield-Clark CTC
Beth Patterson, Shawnee Elementary School
Tanya Sanders, Snowhill Elementary School
Jeri Lynne Schmenk, Snyder Park Elementary School
Christa Sodders, Kenton Ridge Middle School
Theresa Stevens, Clark County ESC-Enon
Beth Szekacs, Shawnee High School
Tate Thomas, Shawnee Elementary School
Laura Townshend, Snyder Park Elementary School
Sarah Vikan, Donnelsville Elementary School
Heather Wessels, Greenon Elementary School
