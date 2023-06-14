BreakingNews
Seeing Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Cincy? We want to hear from you
Springfield Rotary awards scholarships to 4 Clark County students

News
By
17 minutes ago

The Springfield Rotary Club has awarded scholarships to four Clark County students to help further their education at four-year colleges or universities.

The club annually awards more than $20,000 in new and continuing scholarships.

The Rotary scholarship awardees for the 2023-24 academic year are:

Sadie Hatton, who received the $2,000 Charles Fox scholarship, which is renewable three more years if her GPA is at least a 3.0 and she is a full-time student.

Hatton graduated from Springfield High School and plans to attend Cedarville University to major in English education/creative writing. She volunteered for Lesotho Nutrition Initiative, Oesterlen Youth Center, Trunk or Treat and Shoes for the Shoeless, was president of the National Honor Society, vice president of Student Council, and varsity volleyball.

Caleb Smith, who received the $2,000 Charles Fox scholarship, which is renewable three more years if her GPA is at least a 3.0 and she is a full-time student.

Smith graduated from Springfield High School and plans to attend the University of Toledo to major in computer science/engineering technology. He volunteered for Shoes for the Shoeless and Salvation Army gift sorting, was a marching band section leader and vice president for the Dungeons and Dragons Club.

The two students were selected from several Springfield High School students as new scholarship recipients, which are in addition to 10 ongoing scholarships that were already granted to Clark County students.

The Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to two qualified Clark State students as a way to keep the club’s ongoing mission to provide help to residents with special needs.

The special needs awardees for the 2023-24 academic year include Kayleigh-Ann Johnson and Brittany Nagy, who both received a $1,000 scholarship, which is renewable for one more year while in school.

Johnson, who completed her first year, studies early childhood education. She wants to help young people get the education they need to make their dreams come true.

Nagy, who completed her second year and graduated, studied registered nursing. She wants to obtain an RN and BSN degrees and work in mental health to help people struggling with various issues.

Those interested in seeking future awards can contact their school counselor or adviser for applications.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun.

