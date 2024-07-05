‘Who knew getting our door kicked in was the biggest blessing?’ Community supports vandalized Springfield businesses

“Over the past year we have paid a total of $18,000 out of pocket,” he said, “This time just felt different as they stole our food, equipment and cameras.”

Lopez, who has owned the store three years, is grateful for how the community has given back in donations to their restaurant.

“I just want the Springfield community to know how appreciative I am for their continued support of our restaurant,” he said.

The outreach of community donations for Lopez’s business included $6,500 from the Clark County Food Fiends Facebook group, organized by founder Ryan Ray to support local food businesses.

“It’s devastating to see our local restaurants have to deal with something like this,” said Ray, whose group is raising funds now for All Seasons. “This process has been about locking arms to help our community and let them know that we have their backs.”

Lopez is overwhelmed with the support from residents.

“It’s moments like these where we just put our faith back in the Springfield community,” he said. “ We didn’t ask for this money, and they still donated helping our situation tenfold. I’m just so grateful.”

Another local food business, All Seasons, owned by Chef Troy Wheat and his wife Nina Wheat. Their business at 1928 Mitchell Blvd. was ransacked June 27.

According to police reports, All Seasons’ door was shattered, and items in the restaurant were torn and thrown around.

“We just want to bring awareness to not only our situation, but the community around us as well,” Nina Wheat said.

The business owners have been working diligently to repair the damaged items in their restaurant as they try to move forward.

“Of course we were upset. This is our livelihood,” Troy Wheat said, “but who knew getting our door kicked in would be the biggest blessing? We’ve received nothing but love from the community.”

The Wheats said they have seen an increase in love and donations from the community and are excited to continue their journey with the restaurant moving forward.

“We love our community, and we hope that going forward we can give back the same way our community has helped us,” Troy Wheat said.