Springfield Regional’s first 2024 baby arrives almost 5 hours after New Year begins

In Springfield, Westyn Keating arrived at 4:57 a.m., measuring in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces. He is the second child of Deana and Nicholas Keating, both of Springfield.

“We’re so excited to help them welcome their new bundle of joy into the world!” a Mercy Health — Springfield spokesperson shared.

Elsewhere in the area, entering the world a month early, newborn Mabel Mae Stapleton arrived at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy at 2:15 a.m. and created a surprise for her parents.

She was the Premier Health network’s first baby of the year. Parents Kirstyn and Brad were surprised by Mabel’s arrival — she was due in February.

The newborn weighs 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

Premier Health also operates Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

“We’re feeling so happy,” Kirstyn Stapleton said. “I’m very tired — really I’ve only gotten about an hour of sleep — but we’re so happy.”

Kettering Health said its first baby of the new year was David Weaver, who arrived at 12:08 a.m. Monday at the network’s main campus in Kettering. He came in at just a little more than 7 pounds and is the first child of Sandra Weaver.