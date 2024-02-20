Springfield Rapid Fired Pizza permanently closed

Harder, who took over the restaurant last year, said the store is too far from his home “to give it the attention it needs” and his focus is “moving towards something different.”

Harder did not respond to requests for additional information.

Harder, who has been a franchisee since 2016, owns several stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati area, where he is from, but he previously said he will soon be the new area developer of Ohio and wants to put more focus on that role, so he is selling some of his Rapid Fired Pizza locations.

As the new area developer, Harder will be working with prospective and current franchisees, selling franchises in Ohio and growing the territory, he said previously.

A new owner operator would have had to pay a $5,000 fee to transfer the franchise agreement.