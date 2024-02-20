Springfield Rapid Fired Pizza permanently closed

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Rapid Fired Pizza in Springfield has closed after eight years.

The store, located at 1200 N. Bechtle Ave., had been seeking to hire a new owner operator, but ended up closing it instead, multi-unit franchisee Patrick Harder, said.

Harder, who took over the restaurant last year, said the store is too far from his home “to give it the attention it needs” and his focus is “moving towards something different.”

Harder did not respond to requests for additional information.

Harder, who has been a franchisee since 2016, owns several stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati area, where he is from, but he previously said he will soon be the new area developer of Ohio and wants to put more focus on that role, so he is selling some of his Rapid Fired Pizza locations.

As the new area developer, Harder will be working with prospective and current franchisees, selling franchises in Ohio and growing the territory, he said previously.

A new owner operator would have had to pay a $5,000 fee to transfer the franchise agreement.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark, Champaign schools learning how to use artificial Intelligence
3
‘The Bigfoot Letters’ brings comedic touch to Springfield
4
What’s happening this week: History chat, chamber expo and more
5
Urbana man wins free Cane’s chicken for a year in Springfield

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top