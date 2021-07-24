Springfield Promise Visioning Garden opening food stand

Lawrence credited several nurseries for donating extra plants and items the garden utilized. Now the organization can give back.

Donations will be accepted for the vegetables and nobody will be turned away, Lawrence said.

“We aren’t out to make a profit; we want people to eat good and healthy foods,” she said. “There’s a lot to explore and visit here we also want people to see.”

Plans are for the produce to be harvested weekly and the food stand will open noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through August and possibly beyond, adding other seasonal foods. A pumpkin patch will be one of the upcoming additions.

Saturday’s event will last until about dusk or until the produce runs out. Springfield Promise Grows will host a larger community event at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the garden recognizing community heroes and others who have helped the organization aid the community.

For more information, go to the Springfield Promise Grows Facebook page.