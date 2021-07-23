Clark County Fairgoers excited, grateful for return of food and entertainment

“Fairs really are the heart of many communities. As a 4-Her myself, I think that this organization is probably the most important thing that I experienced as a youth,” Pelanda said.

She even said her favorite part about the fair is watching all of the 4-H shows and talking with the youth in the community.

“The kids, what they learn are valuable life lessons, how to win graciously and how to lose graciously. These are lessons that they will learn and that no matter what they do in their lives, these will be things they carry with them,” Pelanda said.

Urbana resident Steve Clark says his favorite part about the Clark County Fair is the food, specifically the pork chops made by the Clark County Pork Producers.

Jim Dempsey helps take the world famous Clark County Fair pork chops off the grill Friday during the opening day of the fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“You need to have their pork chops,” Clark said.

He also said the corn on the cob booth is a must.

Clark County residents Kendra and Kerrie Ballard said their go-to food items are always the elephant ears and Texas tenderloins. However, their favorite aspect of the fair is the community atmosphere.

“It’s good to have normalcy back again,” Kendra Ballard said. “I actually stopped by last year when it was very limited and it was sad because you didn’t have the people, and the food trucks and everything else. It just didn’t feel like the fair.”

Richard Moore taps a shotgun shell on the side of his Field-Marshall Crawler tractor to start it Friday. The tractor, made in England, required an exploding shotgun shell to start instead of cranking it like most tractors of the day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Amber and Hope Hayslip, owners of a new food vendor "Thank God it's Fryday," are thankful to be experiencing the fair for the first time.

“It’s definitely a learning experience for us, and it’s cool to see all the behind the scenes that go into everybody setting up and getting organized,” Amber Hayslip said. “I think that everybody is ready to get out and about and have the whole fair experience.”

The Hayslips started their food truck during the pandemic and it’s only a year old. Aside from serving their community, they are also excited to explore the fair and try other food vendors.

For 4-H member Emma Bennett, having the full fair back means having a bigger audience and more competition for her goats. The 17-year-old also mentioned the community aspect of the fair.

“The community here is just amazing,” she said.

Bennett has shown her goats for seven years and says she is excited for this year because of the full fair and the new concrete floor in the goat barn.

How to go

Clark County Fair runs through July 30. Gates open at 8 a.m. Midway opens at noon. Admission is $6, which includes parking and entry into all concerts. Admission is free for children 5 and under. Rides require tickets, or a wristband purchased separately.

SATURDAY (Veterans Day)

9 a.m. Grand Opening Ceremonies - Arts & Crafts

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Heritage Center Tractor Show*

10:30 a.m. Queen Contest - Arts & Crafts

Noon: Midway opens

1 p.m. Wood Carver

2 p.m. Razzamataz & Jazz -CTC Shelter House

3 p.m. Sea Lion Show

4 p.m. Mini Circus

4 p.m. Wood Carver

4:30 p.m. Glenn Parks Banjo - CTC Shelter House

5 p.m. Sea Lion Show

6 p.m. Mini Circus

6 p.m. Wood Carver

7 p.m. NTPA Tractor Pull - Track

7 p.m. Sea Lion Show

8 p.m. Mini Circus

8 p.m. Wood Carver

8 p.m. Hotel California - Big Tent

9 p.m. Sea Lion Show

10 p.m. Mini Circus