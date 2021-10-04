Springfield post commander loved to spend time with family, friends

Aller was commander of the Springfield Post since January 2014, after working as an OSHP trooper for over 15 years. He began his law enforcement career as an officer with the St. Paris Police Department, then later was a deputy with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office before applying for the State Highway Patrol. He was then at the OSHP Dayton post for five years, and worked as a sergeant at the Piqua post for 11 years before becoming Springfield’s post commander.

According to the obituary, Aller is survived by his parents, Fred and Janet; wife, Kristin; three children, Sydney, Caleb and Hannah; father and mother-in-law, Rex and Christina Clary; sister and brother-in-law, Brian and Shelly Shanks; and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City.

Online condolences can be given at www.fringsandbayliff.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to The Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorsproject.org.