Law enforcement agencies send condolences after OSHP Springfield post commander who had COVID dies

“We extend our deepest condolences to our colleagues at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and to the family and friends of Lieutenant Brian Aller,” Huber Heights Police posted. “May he Rest in Peace.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Lt. Brian Aller,” Butler Twp. Police posted. “Our thoughts are with his brothers and sisters at the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Lt. Aller left an amazing mark on the Miami Valley law enforcement community. He was one of the best and loved by everyone who knew him.”

Other officials also are sending condolences including Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll, Bethel Twp. Fire Department, the City of Clayton and Miami County FOP Lodge 58.

“We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the family of Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Aller. His passing is a tremendous loss to our community, and he will be greatly missed,” Driscoll said in his post.

Many community members have also taken to Facebook pages with comments to express their prayers and condolences.