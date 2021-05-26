Springfield police investigate two robberies that took place on Sunday

Earlier that day, police received a report of aggravated robbery in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene at around 5:30 a.m., Sunday morning after three people reported that they were robbed outside of a home.

They stated that they were approaching their vehicle to go to work when they were approached by a male wearing all black who demanded wallets and keys to the vehicle.

One of the victims allegedly punched the suspect in the nose before the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired one round into the air. The suspect then took the wallets and the keys to the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officers were able to locate vomit and blood in the street and also located a single shell casing.