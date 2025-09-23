Springfield police chief releases statement on fatal Taser incident

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Patrick Foley.

In a statement, Elliott expressed the department’s condolences to Foley’s loved ones and asked the community to be patient while BCI completes its investigation.

“We know this loss is deeply felt, and our thoughts are with all who are grieving during this difficult time,” Elliott said. “We also recognize that this is an incredibly challenging situation for the officers involved.”

As the investigative process continues, Elliott asked for patience and understanding from the community.

“It is essential that we allow space for healing while also ensuring a fair, impartial and thorough review guided by the facts,” Elliott said.

Police said an officer stopped to initiate a traffic stop on Foley’s silver pickup truck for a speeding violation of 62 mph in a 35 mph zone, but he fled from the officer. The location of the first stop attempt was not specified by officials.

Police did not pursue the truck that time “due to the reckless manner in which the suspect was operating the vehicle and the significant risk it posed to public safety,” they said.

The police officer later found Foley’s vehicle in the 500 block of South Isabella Street and attempted to stop the driver again, according to police. Foley was pursued by police after a brief chase, and the officer used a “department-issued Taser” on him.

In body camera footage released by the department, Foley can be seen going stiff and falling immediately to the ground with his arms at his sides. Blood was spotted pooling under his face. He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment while in critical condition. Foley later died at Miami Valley Hospital.

The officer involved was placed on leave pending a review of the incident, officials said previously.