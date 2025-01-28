Springfield police ask for public’s help to solve double-fatal shooting

Sgt. James Byron said the shooting may have happened during an aggravated burglary or robbery, and there was an “exchange of gunfire,” though he would not specify between whom.

Clifton James Cummings, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second man, Spencer Sharp, 30, was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Byron said Sharp was the owner of the home and there was a toddler inside who was unharmed. The house is on the east side of Springfield, off North Belmont Avenue, a few blocks from Lagonda.

The relationship between Sharp and Cummings is being investigated, though Byron said it appears Cummings was visiting Sharp. Police are seeking video footage someone may have.

Police collected evidence from video cameras on the Larch Street home as well, Byron said. Weapons were also recovered from the scene.

Byron said police do not believe there to be an active threat to the community.

Anyone with information can call SPD at 937-324-7716.