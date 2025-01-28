Springfield police ask for public’s help to solve double-fatal shooting

Sgt. James Byron shared information about a shooting that happened Sunday night at a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF

Credit: Jessica Orozco

Credit: Jessica Orozco

Sgt. James Byron shared information about a shooting that happened Sunday night at a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF
News
By
Jan 28, 2025
X

Springfield police are asking people with information about a shooting that led to two men’s deaths to come forward.

The shooting happened Sunday after 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Larch Street, and police found two men on the porch of a house with gunshot wounds.

Sgt. James Byron said the shooting may have happened during an aggravated burglary or robbery, and there was an “exchange of gunfire,” though he would not specify between whom.

Clifton James Cummings, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second man, Spencer Sharp, 30, was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Byron said Sharp was the owner of the home and there was a toddler inside who was unharmed. The house is on the east side of Springfield, off North Belmont Avenue, a few blocks from Lagonda.

The relationship between Sharp and Cummings is being investigated, though Byron said it appears Cummings was visiting Sharp. Police are seeking video footage someone may have.

Police collected evidence from video cameras on the Larch Street home as well, Byron said. Weapons were also recovered from the scene.

Byron said police do not believe there to be an active threat to the community.

Anyone with information can call SPD at 937-324-7716.

The house at 2121 Larch Street in Springfield where two people were shot and killed Sunday, Jan. 27, 2025. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

In Other News
1
Springfield man arrested in connection with east-side double slaying
2
Seldom was heard a discouraging word: City meeting a rare oasis of...
3
Memo freezing federal funds halted; Clark County describes what it...
4
Springfield restaurant closes, keeping catering side open
5
Preschool special education students get physical with ‘The Wiggle Jig’

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.