Springfield parade highlights Memorial Day events today

There are more than 110 groups and more than 3,000 people expected to participate, according to Parade commander Jon Stewart.

The grand marshal this year is Randy Ark, who is a retired teacher, veteran and activist for fellow veterans.

He was drafted into the Army in 1967, served as a combat medic, and left the Army in January 1971 when he had a three-month early out for college.

At Wright State University he obtained a bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in education. Ark taught for 33 years, including at South Vienna Middle School.

This year’s theme is Remembering Their Sacrifice.

The Exchange Club of Springfield will also be handing out over 5,000 flags to children at the parade.

For the latest updates and more information about the event, visit the Springfield Ohio Memorial Day Parade page on Facebook.