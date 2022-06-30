springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield officials urge residents to refrain from using fireworks

Springfield officials are urging residents to refrain from using fireworks within city limits in preparation for Independence Day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Springfield officials are urging residents to refrain from using fireworks within city limits in preparation for Independence Day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Hasan Karim
46 minutes ago
Ban remains while folks celebrate throughout 4th of July holiday weekend.

Springfield officials are urging residents to refrain from using fireworks within city limits in preparation for Independence Day.

Officials stated recently that though a new state law will allow the use of fireworks starting on July 3, they are still prohibited for use within Springfield.

The city’s codified ordinances state that “no person shall discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks in this municipality.” However, there is an exception for licensed exhibitors of fireworks that are authorized to conduct a fireworks exhibition, according to a recent news release from the city of Springfield.

“Independence Day is a cherished holiday for our country and community, and we certainly don’t want to discourage celebrations,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “We do want to remind everyone to celebrate lawfully, and above all, safely.”

Those who violate the ordinance pertaining to the sale of, possession of and discharging of fireworks could face a first degree misdemeanor charge and that offense is punishable by up to $1,000 in fines or six months in jail.

Residents are asked to report the illegal use of fireworks by calling the Springfield Police Division’s non-emergency number at 937-324-7680.

Springfield’s Codified Ordinances can be viewed online by visiting codelibrary.amlegal. com/codes/springfield/latest/overview.

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

