Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Springfield

A popular chicken chain is setting its sites on Springfield as it is looking to open a location on Bechtel Avenue.
The city of Springfield has approved a building permit for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtel Ave. It’s unclear when the restaurant will open.
A sale has not been recorded yet regarding the former Golden Corral location, according to the Clark County Auditor’s website. However, the approval of a building permit for the future Chick-Fil-A restaurant means that the popular and beloved fast food chain is looking to establish a brick and mortar in Springfield.
Chick-fil-A has several locations in the Dayton area, including in Huber Heights and Beavercreek. There also is a Chick-fil-A at Cedarville University.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
The potential for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Springfield follows the news of several other state and national fast-food chains looking at the Springfield area. A Skyline Chili restaurant is slated to open on Goodwin Avenue this year and a Raising Cane’s opened a location at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Albemarle Road last year.
Springfield City Manager Heck said that new restaurants coming to the area represent a positive development. It can also be tied to other economic development efforts in the city, he said.
“I think a lot of retailers look at roof tops. I think people are seeing increased housing options in our community and that is catching the eye of developers and that is leading to these additional investments in our community,” he added.
About the Author