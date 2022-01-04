Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield officials say door-to-door solicitors falsely claim to represent city

Downtown Springfield Dec. 14, 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Downtown Springfield Dec. 14, 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago

Springfield officials are warning residents to be wary of solicitors falsely claiming to represent the city.

City officials have received reports of sales representatives going door-to-door recently on behalf of energy aggregators who claim to represent the city of Springfield, according to a release from city officials.

ExploreSpringfield physician-owned hospital strikes business deal with Premier, OhioHealth

Those sales reps have reportedly tried to persuade customers to end their relationship with NOPEC and more recently are claiming affiliation with the city. Officials are advising residents that these individuals are not being dispatched by the city of Springfield.

NOPEC (Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council) is a non-profit that buys utilities in bulk to help lower customers’ utility bills. NOPEC is the city of Springfield’s energy aggregator.

ExplorePHOTOS: Favorite photos of 2021

“The city has not, and will not, send sales representatives to speak with residents,” the release from the city stated.

Springfield residents are also being urged by city officials to treat with caution any sales offers, door-to-door or otherwise, and to avoid sharing billing or any other confidential information with someone they don’t know.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Our favorite photos of 2021
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Tips to prepare your home, car for winter weather
4
Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography services in January
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top