Springfield officials say door-to-door solicitors falsely claim to represent city

Springfield officials are warning residents to be wary of solicitors falsely claiming to represent the city.
City officials have received reports of sales representatives going door-to-door recently on behalf of energy aggregators who claim to represent the city of Springfield, according to a release from city officials.
Those sales reps have reportedly tried to persuade customers to end their relationship with NOPEC and more recently are claiming affiliation with the city. Officials are advising residents that these individuals are not being dispatched by the city of Springfield.
NOPEC (Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council) is a non-profit that buys utilities in bulk to help lower customers’ utility bills. NOPEC is the city of Springfield’s energy aggregator.
“The city has not, and will not, send sales representatives to speak with residents,” the release from the city stated.
Springfield residents are also being urged by city officials to treat with caution any sales offers, door-to-door or otherwise, and to avoid sharing billing or any other confidential information with someone they don’t know.
