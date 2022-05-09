Springfield officials declined to say if raids connected to fatal mass shooting

Caption Members of the Springfield Police Division and SWAT team staged outside 905 Pleasant St., Friday evening May 6, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby Caption Members of the Springfield Police Division and SWAT team staged outside 905 Pleasant St., Friday evening May 6, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in front of a home at 1227 Clifton Ave. De’Arion Welliford, 23, of Springfield, was killed and injured two men and two women, all between 19 and 24, were injured.

Caption A Springfield Police Division evidence collection unit is in front of a house where a raid was underway Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 400 block of Vine Street. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey

Neighbors said they were awakened by loud banging noises early the morning of the shooting, and witnessed a large crowd outside, with people shouting and running in the street.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call authorities at 937-324-7685.