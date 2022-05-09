springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield officials declined to say if raids connected to fatal mass shooting

Members of the Springfield Police Division and SWAT team staged outside 905 Pleasant St., Friday evening May 6, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Members of the Springfield Police Division and SWAT team staged outside 905 Pleasant St., Friday evening May 6, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
25 minutes ago

Springfield police conducted two raids in as many days at separate homes last week and removed evidence, however, officers have not said what prompted the operations or if they were in connection to the May 1 fatal mass shooting.

The first raid was in the 400 block of Vine Street on Thursday and the second was Friday in the 900 block of Pleasant Avenue, where a man was taken into custody. Officers declined to reveal the person’s identity.

On Monday, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said the man was not charged in connection to the shooting.

Springfield police have not said if anyone’s been charged in connection to the mass shooting.

Members of the Springfield Police Division and SWAT team staged outside 905 Pleasant St., Friday evening May 6, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Members of the Springfield Police Division and SWAT team staged outside 905 Pleasant St., Friday evening May 6, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Members of the Springfield Police Division and SWAT team staged outside 905 Pleasant St., Friday evening May 6, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in front of a home at 1227 Clifton Ave. De’Arion Welliford, 23, of Springfield, was killed and injured two men and two women, all between 19 and 24, were injured.

A Springfield Police Division evidence collection unit is in front of a house where a raid was underway Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 400 block of Vine Street. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

A Springfield Police Division evidence collection unit is in front of a house where a raid was underway Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 400 block of Vine Street. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

A Springfield Police Division evidence collection unit is in front of a house where a raid was underway Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 400 block of Vine Street. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Neighbors said they were awakened by loud banging noises early the morning of the shooting, and witnessed a large crowd outside, with people shouting and running in the street.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call authorities at 937-324-7685.

