REPORTS: Adreian Payne, former NBA player and Dayton high school standout, has died

Numerous social media posts from people and media outlets today are reporting Adreian Payne, a former Dayton high school basketball standout who played at Michigan State and in the NBA, has died.
The Dayton Daily News is seeking to confirm how Payne died.
Hate the news i received this morning…. Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate @Adreian_Payne— Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) May 9, 2022
Confirmed the former MSU star big man has died. He was 31. https://t.co/a9SkZvicHH— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) May 9, 2022
Payne, a 6-foot-10 center, was born in Dayton in 1991. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 2010. He helped lead the team to a Division IV state championship as a senior.
Payne played for Michigan State from 2010-14. He was a three-year starter who scored 1,232 points in his career.
The Atlanta Hawks drafted Payne with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2014. He played four seasons in the NBA (2014-18) and appeared in 107 games with the Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.
Payne’s basketball career continued overseas through 2021. He played in Greece, China, Turkey and Lithuania.
