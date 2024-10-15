Springfield officials: Criminal probe of staffing agencies, human trafficking ‘ongoing’

In response to a Springfield News-Sun records request, the city provided an October 2023 letter from Jason Via, the city’s deputy director of public safety and operations, to BCI Superintendent Bruce Pijanowski requesting “formal assistance.”

The letter said that an estimated 7,000 immigrants had recently moved into the city, putting stress on the existing infrastructure. It also noted the August 2023 bus crash involving an immigrant driver that left a student dead.

“Since then, the Springfield community has voiced concerns regarding mistreatment of immigrants and suspected criminal violations,” Via wrote.

Specifically, the letter alleged concern with unfair housing.

“Immigrants are being charged up to $400 per person monthly rent, and landlords are allowing up to 20 people at a time to live in single residences, creating unsafe conditions,” Via wrote.

Regarding employment agencies, he wrote: “Accused of falsifying or overlooking required documents to employ immigrants legally.”

Another stated concern dealt with transportation: “Unlicensed transportation services charge exorbitant fees to immigrants for transit services,” it says.

The letter does not name any suspects or specific allegations.

Ohio BCI falls under the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which won’t comment on the potential of any criminal investigation. Federal agencies likewise have not commented on their potential involvement with such a probe.