Springfield OBGYN to discuss women’s health

A Mercy Health speaking event slated for May 19 will focus on women’s health and wellness.
OBGYN Dr. Shawn Osterholt will be speaking in the May edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series. May is National Women’s Health Month, a Mercy Health press release said.
The goal of this event is to empower women to make their health a priority and help them understand what steps they can take to improve their health, according to the hospital network.
Osterholt will be discussing a variety of services that may benefit women experiencing issues that range from pelvic pain and infertility to pregnancy and menopause.
The speaking event will take place from 12-1 p.m.
It will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at CoHatch the Market at 101 S. Fountain Ave in the Exchange Room.
Those who are interested in attending should contact jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve a seat or to request the virtual link, Mercy Health said.
About the Author