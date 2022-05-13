BreakingNews
3 injured after vehicles crash into Rumpke garbage truck in German Twp.
Springfield OBGYN to discuss women’s health

Mercy Health – Springfield’s OBGYN Dr. Shawn Osterholt. Photo provided.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
31 minutes ago

A Mercy Health speaking event slated for May 19 will focus on women’s health and wellness.

OBGYN Dr. Shawn Osterholt will be speaking in the May edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series. May is National Women’s Health Month, a Mercy Health press release said.

The goal of this event is to empower women to make their health a priority and help them understand what steps they can take to improve their health, according to the hospital network.

Osterholt will be discussing a variety of services that may benefit women experiencing issues that range from pelvic pain and infertility to pregnancy and menopause.

ExploreSouthside grocery store to donate 2022 profits to community efforts

The speaking event will take place from 12-1 p.m.

It will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at CoHatch the Market at 101 S. Fountain Ave in the Exchange Room.

Those who are interested in attending should contact jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve a seat or to request the virtual link, Mercy Health said.

