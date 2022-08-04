BreakingNews
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Local defense contractor positioned to compete for $7.4 billion in FAA jobs

The O'Neil & Associates headquarters at 495 Byers Road, Miamisburg. Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
The O'Neil & Associates headquarters at 495 Byers Road, Miamisburg. Contributed

Local News
By
36 minutes ago

A Miamisburg defense contractor and its partner are poised to compete for FAA jobs.

O’Neil & Associates, with EIDOS Technologies LLC, on Thursday said their joint venture company, ONEIDOS, was awarded a seat at the table for $7.4 billion in Federal Aviation Administration projects.

The official prime award notice means aviation customers can quickly and easily work with ONEIDOS through the Electronic Federal Aviation Administration Accelerated and Simplified Tasks (eFAST), Master Order agreement, the local company said Thursday in a release.

The agreement simplifies future agreements on individual jobs and speeds up the negotiation process.

“Earning a prime award as an eFAST contractor was a one-and-a-half-year endeavor that will prove mutually beneficial for ONEIDOS and our customers,” said Hernan Olivas, O’Neil president and chief executive. “Our status as a vetted contractor means customers can reduce costs and labor associated with time-consuming vetting and sourcing processes.”

He added: “By securing this award, we support efficient project execution, and we are eager to serve the aviation industry with the specialized skills and solutions they require.”

The contract has a $7.4 billion ceiling across eight functional areas and provides a full spectrum of technical, engineering, scientific, administrative and other professional services in support of the FAA.

O’Neil & Associates, a technical writing and support solutions business, has 185 Miamisburg employees.

In Other News
1
Voters have ‘real choice’ on guns in governor’s race, Whaley says on...
2
Ohio’s sales tax holiday arrives Friday: Here’s what you should know
3
August will be hotter, drier than normal, National Weather Service...
4
Area weather: Humidity is making this summer feel hotter, but data says...
5
Greene County Public Health to spray for mosquitoes tonight

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top