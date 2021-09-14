Springfield nonprofit focused on housing awarded $145K grant

A Springfield nonprofit that focuses on increasing home ownership for low- and moderate-income residents has been awarded a $145,000 grant that will go towards helping those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield was awarded the grant by NeighborWorks America and that money is part of the Housing Stability Counseling Program.
That money will go towards housing counseling for those in the Greater Springfield area who have struggled through the pandemic.
NeighborWorks America, which awarded the grant, is a Congressionally-created partnership between community, public and private stakeholders. It works with community-based nonprofit organizations with the goal of providing locally-driven community development and counseling to families facing the threat of foreclosure.
The announcement was made in a news release from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) who said that the grant award was made possible due to the American Rescue Plan, which aims to provide federal relief dollars amid the pandemic.
“Losing a home to foreclosure or eviction turns a family’s life upside down – no one should be left without a home, especially during a pandemic” Brown said in the news release.
“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, vital funding for housing counselors will ensure homeowners and renters – especially Black and brown homeowners and renters who have been hardest hit by this pandemic – have the tools and support they need to navigate our nation’s complex housing system,” the senator added.
The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield focuses on an array of housing issues and also aims to promote the rehabilitation of housing and provide pre-purchase and post-purchase homeownership coaching.
The nonprofit has also been involved in projects such as the first phase of the Community Gardens project that aims to bring more affordable senior housing to Springfield.
That phase of the project was completed in 2018 and resulted in the building of 50 two-bedroom apartments. The nonprofit is currently looking to secure enough state tax credits that will allow for the construction of 60 one-bedroom apartments.