Springfield nonprofit focused on housing awarded $145K grant

“Losing a home to foreclosure or eviction turns a family’s life upside down – no one should be left without a home, especially during a pandemic” Brown said in the news release.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, vital funding for housing counselors will ensure homeowners and renters – especially Black and brown homeowners and renters who have been hardest hit by this pandemic – have the tools and support they need to navigate our nation’s complex housing system,” the senator added.

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield focuses on an array of housing issues and also aims to promote the rehabilitation of housing and provide pre-purchase and post-purchase homeownership coaching.

The nonprofit has also been involved in projects such as the first phase of the Community Gardens project that aims to bring more affordable senior housing to Springfield.

That phase of the project was completed in 2018 and resulted in the building of 50 two-bedroom apartments. The nonprofit is currently looking to secure enough state tax credits that will allow for the construction of 60 one-bedroom apartments.