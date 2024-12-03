Springfield native Marsha Dietlein’s new Christmas movie to premiere locally

Tickets are available for $10. The State Theater is located at 19 S. Fountain Ave.

For Dietlein, a 1983 North High School graduate, the event goes even beyond the movie. The State is where she worked part-time while in school, harboring hopes that one day she’d be on its screen.

It came true as she’s accumulated more than 50 film and television credits, starting with the horror film “Return of the Living Dead II” that she came back to the State for a showing of when it came out in 1988. Thirty years later, Dietlein brought the dramedy she did with Roebuck, “Getting Grace,” to what was then Chakeres Cinema 10.

Now it’s full-circle back to the State and there’s no place she’d rather have her work shown. It was while attending last summer’s Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival that Dietlein became inspired by the renovated State.

“I thought it would be so great to do an event there and we started a phone chain and we got the date set,” she said.

It was a year ago that Roebuck sent Dietlein a script out of the blue. She read it and was impressed, not knowing it was a Christmas movie and overjoyed when she found out it was and based in Bethlehem.

“St. Nick of Bethlehem” is an independent film based on the true story of Allen Smith, a man who is emotionally lost after his son’s passing and finds his resemblance to Santa turning his grief to joy in the Bethlehem community interacting with the people. Roebuck plays Smith and is the film’s co-director and co-writer.

Dietlein plays Mary, a high school girlfriend of Smith’s who reunites with him and helps on his journey forward. Dietlein has known Roebuck since she was 19 years-old and a photo in the film of them together is a real one of their younger selves.

While this is the season when new holiday movies come out seemingly weekly, Dietlein said “St. Nick of Bethlehem” should stand out for several reasons. The joy of making it should come through to the audience as many of the cast have worked together before, and getting to work with Oscar-nominated actress Cathy Moriarty was another highlight.

The extras from Bethlehem turned out for a parade scene with presents and lights, making it just the experience Deitlein hoped for.

“It’s just a really beautiful story about a man who was at his darkest time and found hope and took his gifts to bring joy and purpose,” she said.

Dietlein has seen the struggles Springfield has experienced recently and hopes this can contribute a positive feel for the holidays.

“Springfield has gone through it,” Dietlein said. “With the emergence of the arts in the town and many new places, it’s going through a renaissance and come back stronger on its way back up.”

She looks forward to meeting former classmates and friends again and meeting new ones while here.

Dietlein has one request for anybody who attends the screening: To stay through the end credits as it’s yet another gift and one she wants to share with the viewers. Her daughter, Jaya Bennett, wrote the end credits song “Christmas Time with You,” which impressed Roebuck, who wanted it in the film.

“I hope a lot of people will come and wear their ugly sweaters or Christmas pajamas. These things make me so happy,” she said.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, go to www.springfieldstatetheater.com/.