Springfield native Leah Crose to perform at Country Concert

A Springfield native will have a chance to display her skills as an up-and-coming singer/songwriter when one of the state’s biggest concert events opens Thursday .

Leah Crose will be the first performer on the 42nd annual Country Concert’s Homegrown Honkey Tonk Stage at 5 p.m., then at 7 on the VIP Stage when the three-day show begins in Fort Loramie. It’s a prime chance for the 2009 Kenton Ridge High School graduate to build her brand.

“I am so, so excited. I really believe I’m here to write and perform, and this is a new opportunity to do that for a big audience,” she said.

Based in Nashville where she’s working to break through in the competitive music business, Crose has hit the road to tour this summer with fellow performer Dakota Danielle and will do 20 shows in 30 days through six Midwestern states in July, her longest such tour so far.

“I’m loving it. Every day is something new and we’ve met some nice, kind people excited for our music, and the audience is so attentive,” Crose said.

The Country Concert slot came after a competition at JD Legends in Franklin in which Crose qualified for the top five in a contest based on audience votes. A Country Concert organizer surprised the finalists by announcing all five earned slots to perform on the Honkey Tonk and VIP stages.

Her goal is to reach new people, calling her fans her friends as well. Crose hopes it will open new doors, build her Ohio fanbase and could potentially snag a spot as an opener for a headlining act in the future.

There’s also the hope of meeting country legend Tim McGraw, Thursday evening’s headliner at Country Concert.

“I’m a little nervous, but in an anxious way. I can’t wait to get out there,” Crose said.

Crose describes style as roots, rock, soul and spit-fire with influences including Brandi Carlisle, Chris Stapleton and Gillian Welch. Another country legend inspired her latest single – Dolly Parton.

“Jolene Pt. 2,” is something of a sequel to Parton’s classic “Jolene” but adds a twist. Whereas Parton’s song has the singer begging the title character not to take her man, Crose answered with a more modern take.

“I admire Dolly as a human and artist and the song is a timeless classic and relatable, but I felt sassy and thought maybe the man may not be worth it,” said Crose.

She released another single, “Tennessee Sunshine,” last spring and has another release set for August that she describes as an Americana-influenced murder ballad inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

She’s using the current tour to fund an EP of new music next year and to keep her music going.

Crose was last in the area in early June when she opened the Champaign County Arts Council’s Sounds of Summer series for the second consecutive year. She’ll perform in Springfield and Urbana at private shows this weekend and will perform with Dakota Danielle at 5 p.m. July 28 at Dragonfly Winery in Urbana.

She still enjoys returning to Springfield and Champaign County, where she participated in 4-H and riding horses among her activities.

“There are a lot of people there supporting me, and I like to take care of these relationships,” she said.

For the latest on Crose, go to her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/leahcrosemusic/.