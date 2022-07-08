Springfield native Griffin House returns to play Arts Festival on Saturday

One of the anticipated dates of each Summer Arts Festival is the return of singer/songwriter Griffin House. One of the longer-tenured artists at the program, the Springfield native is back on the Veterans Park Amphitheater stage Saturday at 8 p.m.
Admission is free and the show is presented by the Springfield Arts Council. The evening begin at 6 p.m. with the Sip of Summer wine and beer tasting event, where attendees can try a variety of wines and beers on the west terrace prior to the concert.
House, a 1998 North High graduate, always looks forward to the Arts Festival given he has family and friends here. It can also be a welcome break from the road. This year has already seen him traveling all over the U.S. making up for the many shows canceled in 2020 when the pandemic struck.
House has paused to take the last few weeks off. He’s supporting his latest album, “Stories for a Rainy Day,” released in February. This is his ninth LP along with two EPs.
According to House’s website, the nine-song album is a concept record with each song telling a story and was inspired by Sting’s “Ten Summoner’s Tales, one of his favorite childhood albums. The songs were written during the pandemic and recorded in three days.
For more information on House, “Stories for a Rainy Day” or future tour dates, go to griffinhousemusic.com/.
The weekend will be rounded out with the 56th consecutive Summer Arts Festival concert by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Sunday. Highlights include an homage to Ukraine, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Chorale and fireworks, church bells and brass choir for the performance of the “1812 Overture.”
Another local singer/songwriter, country performer Wyatt McCubbin, performs July 16, .
HOW TO GO
What: Griffin House
Where: Veterans Park, Springfield
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Admission: Free; donations accepted
More info: www.SpringfieldArtsCouncil.org
