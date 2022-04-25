Springfield named 2022 ‘Tree City’

Springfield was named a 2022 “Tree City” by the National Arbor Day Foundation.
“We’re proud to serve the community by maintaining a healthy and robust canopy, as well as beautifying our neighborhoods and public spaces,” said Service Department Forestry Superintendent James Wills. “We’re excited to receive this recognition and to be among so many other proud recipients.”
Springfield achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation, according to a city of Springfield press release.
The city’s Arbor Day ceremony is slated for April 29 at 10 a.m. at Warder Park-Wayne Elementary School.
Springfield was among the first Tree City USA recipients when the program began in 1976, and has maintained its designation every year since., according to the release.
Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home energy costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits, the city said.
