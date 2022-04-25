Springfield named 2022 ‘Tree City’

“We’re proud to serve the community by maintaining a healthy and robust canopy, as well as beautifying our neighborhoods and public spaces,” said Service Department Forestry Superintendent James Wills. “We’re excited to receive this recognition and to be among so many other proud recipients.”

Springfield achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation, according to a city of Springfield press release.