Springfield musician, songwriter Max Miesse to release first album

Miesse is fulfilling his goals and dreams by working as a firefighter to serve his hometown, but also pursuing his musical ambitions. The 2018 Kenton Ridge High School graduate began exploring music in the school’s band in percussion and drumline.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to music. If you wanted to talk to me, you had to tap me on the shoulder because I had earbuds in,” Miesse said, reminiscing about those formative days.

His grandfather gave Miesse a copy of “Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits” and the tune “Goodbye Vienna” in particular struck a chord in making music more than just a hobby.

He performed it at a Kenton Ridge talent show despite nerves and found his peers liked what he did and the stage fright disappeared.

Miesse’s hometown inspired many of the 10 tracks on “Green Street”, which were written in bits and pieces over the past five years. The opening track, “Faded City Lights,” is about growing up in Springfield, about its struggles but also the love.

“Springfield means a lot to me and making the best of being here and if I want to be here,” he said. “I like to think the writing is realistic and hope it’s a genuine, raw sound.”

A couple of tracks are love songs and describes his sound as pop rock. The album title comes from his growing up on Greenoak Court in the Northridge neighborhood, where a young Miesse and his friends filmed many of the videos on their YouTube channel, inspiring his love of art in all forms.

“It’s something that 12-year-old Max could look up to,” Miesse said.

He performed about 90 percent of the music on the album’s tracks including drums, piano and guitar, while friends contributed parts including harmonica, saying he was self-taught from watching performers like Springsteen and joking that Joel taught him piano.

Miesse has a bi-weekly residency at the State and local audiences may have seen him perform at Cecil & Lime, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. or Peaches Grill in Yellow Springs. He’ll be joined by a full group at Friday’s show and accompanied by a lyric video.

He likes serving the community as a firefighter, especially these days, and has volunteered at the Springfield Soup Kitchen. Miesse wants to see the community persevere through its recent challenges.

Miesse already has about half of a second album already written and is enjoying the excitement of this debut album as he ponders the future.

“I love Springfield, it has had its ups and downs but it’s home for me and I have pride in it. It’s means a lot we can be there.

“This (album) has been a herculean task, all-consuming,” he said. “It was difficult, but a dream come true to have these songs out there. I’ve had these childhood aspirations and can at least say I tried.”

HOW TO GO

What: Max Miesse “Green Street” album release party and concert

When: Starts at 6 p.m. Friday with the songs being played live at 8 p.m.

Where: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

Cost: Free

More info: springfieldstatetheater.com and maxmiesse.com