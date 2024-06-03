Springfield mobile food cart expanding offerings, introducing trailer

Earlier this year, their combined efforts resulted in a mobile food and beverage cart known as Whisk ‘n Brew. In June, Keener and Fields will launch the second phase of their business: a food and beverage trailer featuring sweet treats and specialty coffees.

“Something that sets us apart from other coffee shops is that that we are mobile with both coffee carts and a trailer,” said Keener. “Inside or outside, we come to you.”

As children, Keener and Fields could be found gathering random trinkets, wild onions and ingredients from the garden to create.

“With us later discovering our love of baking and coffee respectively, it formed into this business relationship we now share,” said Keener.

Not only does Whisk and Brew feature fresh-baked goods, but the coffee beans are sourced locally through Hemisphere Coffee Roasters.

“We chose Hemisphere because their coffee is ethically sourced and they have a personal relationship with the coffee farms, and it is delicious,” said Fields. “They have also provided us with lots of support and continuous guidance through our journey of starting Whisk and Brew.”

Keener said from a young age she learned to love baking through the influence of her grandmother and mother. Fields loved everything to do with coffee from the tree to the roasted bean.

“Over the years of being in the food industry we have learned the science that is behind espresso and the coffee bean itself,” said Fields. “Family brought up the idea of us opening up a joint coffee and bakery trailer. The idea sprung into reality quickly. Overall, our biggest influence was family; between cultivating a love for baking from a young age to family support in starting a business.”

With the venue size carts, Whisk and Brew offers a personalized menu. With the expansion of the coffee trailer, a full menu of espresso-based beverages, fraps, cold brew and smoothies are available.

Some favorite items on the bakery menu include Pop Pastries (gourmet Pop Tarts), Salted Brown Butter Crookies (croissant stuffed with brown butter cookie dough), and PB&J oat bars.

“We have also featured other pastries as we are testing out menu possibilities,” said Keener.

The duo hopes to settle on some more consistent locations and build a solid customer following and relationships. They also hope to pursue larger ventures such as county fairs, antique shows, local street fairs, and livestock shows.

“We are super excited to continue this adventure,” said Keener. “Family and friends have been extremely welcoming and loving through the beginning of this journey. We hope to reflect those same values to our customers.”

Follow Whisk and Brew on Facebook for their complete schedule.