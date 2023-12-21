Springfield-Clark CTC levy lone countywide issue in March

The Mad River Twp. renewal levy is a 1.7 mill, five-year levy for the resurfacing and repair of roads.

If passed, the 1.4-mill permanent improvement CTC levy would fund the local cost to build a new school facility. It would generate $4,469,000 annually, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office. It would cost $49 a year, or about $4 a month, for a property valued at $100,000.

The levy failed in November, with 55.25% of voters against it.

The levy would fund the local cost to build and equip a nearly $90 million facility with the state contributing 62% of the base $63 million building cost.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) provides a portion of state funding for school construction projects that meet its requirements. The CTC has until September 2024 to come up with its share of the money in order to be granted the state’s portion.

The new school would replace its seven existing buildings at 1901 Selma Road with one up-to-date facility that would include additional classroom facilities, equipment, furnishings and site improvements needed for additional enrollment.

The total cost of the entire project was expected to be $89,528,662. The total included the state’s contribution of about $38.7 million, and CTC’s share of about 38%, or $24.5 million, for the base part of the new building. The levy would raise an additional $26.2 million for items CTC identified as a need, bringing its total to about $50.7 million, including ongoing maintenance funds.

The current campus is a little more than 182,000 square feet, and a new facility would add 29,000 square feet, giving them closer to 210,000 square feet. The school currently has 779 students, but it turned away more than 700 students between 2013 and 2023 due to the lack of space. That additional space is one of the reasons CTC sought the additional levy money in November.

CTC officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday. The school is on its winter break.

Baker said voters should know that new photo ID requirements are in effect for the March primary, which will feature presidential candidates, plus those running in contested primaries for state and county offices.

Absentee ballot applications are available now, and the ballots will be mailed starting Feb. 21. Early voting will take place from Feb. 21 through March 3.

The registration deadline to vote in the March election is Feb. 20, Baker said.