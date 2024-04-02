Springfield middle, high school softball teams awarded grant from Reds fund

The Springfield middle and high school softball teams were awarded a grant from the Reds Community Fund, an independent, non-profit affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

The middle school softball program received $500 worth of new equipment, and the high school softball program received $1,000 worth of new equipment.

The teams used the funds to purchase hitting and pitching nets, batting tees, throw down bases and additional softballs.

In addition to the grant, the teams and coaches were also presented with tickets to attend the Reds game on April 7 versus the New York Mets.

Since 2001, the Reds Community Fund has used baseball and softball as a vehicle to improve the lives of children and communities in seven states throughout ‘Reds Country.’

The RCF creates programming that connects children ages four to 18 with baseball and softball while also providing educational and personal development opportunities to help improve their futures.

The RCF impact over 50,000 kids and coaches each year, invests close to $2 million annually in youth baseball and softball programming, and raises funds through donations, special events and ballpark activation.

