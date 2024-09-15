Springfield man talks about fear Haitians face following week of national dialogue around immigration

Saturday’s event was originally planned to be held at the organization’s headquarters in Springfield. But due to repeated threats of violence against city government offices and schools this week, the meeting was moved to an online forum.

Jims Denis is a Haitian immigrant living in Springfield with his wife and two children.

Denis owns and manages three properties, a photography studio, and also works for Amazon. He reflected on the growing fear among the local Haitian population, opining that the group is being vilified amidst the spread of misinformation and sweeping criticism.

“It’s pure hatred ... they just take all the issues (happening in Springfield) and blame it on Haitian immigrants, and with the bomb threats and everything going on, Haitians are not safe in Springfield anymore,” Denis said.

Immigrants from Haiti have poured into Springfield the last five years, and the estimates grow monthly, with city officials now saying the number could be 10,000 to 15,000 new residents among a population that had numbered just under 60,000 prior.

The topic was cast into the national spotlight last week when, during the Sept. 10 presidential debate between candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Trump disseminated viral, rejected claims that Haitians here were eating people’s pets.

Springfield police have said despite social media claims on the topic, they have received no reports related to pets being stolen and eaten. The Republican leaders of Springfield and Clark County government have also said those allegations are not true.

Trump doubled down during a pair of campaign events in Arizona and California on Thursday and Friday, reiterating rumors about Haitians in Springfield stealing pets and wildlife.

Denis said the vitriol has caused his family to limit outdoor activities, foregoing even the most mundane everyday tasks in an effort to remain safe.

“I don’t go out; I order everything online, I don’t go to Walmart to do my shopping,” he said. “I used to take my kids to the park, and I like biking, but I cannot do that anymore ... we used to go out for walks around the neighborhood, but we cannot do that anymore.”

Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams spoke Saturday in support of the Haitian community, condemning the viral rumors and urging leaders to advocate for safety of Haitian immigrants.

“I am calling on our state representatives to come here, (as well as) the national president of the NAACP,” Williams said. “... (A)n attack on you is an attack on us all ... we are here, and we are supporting you.”

Williams is spearheading opportunities for counseling and encouraged Haitian community members to reach out to the NAACP with any safety or criminal justice concerns.

Activist Sophia Pierrelus, a Haitian immigrant living in Ohio, delved further into the mental health issues faced by the Haitian community, specifically that of Haitian children in Springfield City Schools.

Pierrelus said Haitian culture tends not to prioritize mental health outright, but she urged the community to re-evaluate their mental healthcare.

“Children may be feeling, ‘I’m all alone; no one likes me’ and all these things, especially nowadays with what we are facing right now in the school system and nationwide,” Pierrelus said, encouraging parents to be vigilant for signs of anxiety and depression both in their kids and themselves.

“... A lot of Haitians (are) traumatized; the children are traumatized. In Haiti, seeing the shootings, the guns, the kidnappings; that’s traumatic. (Then), you come to America, that’s culture shock; another trauma,” Pierrelus continued. “... You didn’t expect to be treated unfairly, you didn’t expect people to diminish you, so that’s another form of trauma, and also mental abuse.”

Pierrelus urged Haitian community members to prioritize healthy eating, exercise, getting adequate sleep, and implementing practices around breathing, open communication, and quality time with loved ones.

Despite Springfield’s “Forward Together” messaging, some Springfield residents are concerned about the large influx of Haitian immigrants, and they think they are taking up too many public resources in the city. They have voiced their concerns at packed Springfield City Commission meetings.