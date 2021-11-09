Springfield man stopped for OVI has 3 prior convictions

A 45-year-old Springfield man stopped for OVI has three prior convictions for impaired driving, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Steven Sheppeard is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Clark County Municipal Court.
He was pulled over Saturday in Springfield Twp. for multiple marked lanes violations when he was charged with OVI, the patrol said.
Sheppeard has three previous OVI convictions in the past eight years, which elevates the current charge to a felony, troopers said.
Sheppeard is not in custody.
In Other News
About the Author