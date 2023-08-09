BreakingNews
Springfield man killed in overnight shooting

The deadly shooting is the second of the week, and the eighth homicide of the year.

A Springfield man was shot and killed near his home late Tuesday night.

According to a Springfield Police Division incident report, police responded to the 600 block of South York Street just before midnight and found Michael Minter in a driveway with gunshot wounds to his wrist and abdomen. He was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.

Dee Flack, a neighbor, said she was in bed when she heard six to eight gunshots, and when she came outside, a woman was screaming, saying that her significant other had been shot.

Flack said police officers came to search for evidence, finding shell casings and blood on the back of her car.

“These people were real nice,” Flack said. “They were friendly, got along good with everybody in the neighborhood.”

As of 3:30 Wednesday morning, there were no suspects, according to the report.

It is the second homicide of the week in Springfield and eighth of the year.

Officers found Rakeem Ford, 32, near North Limestone Street with several gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen around 12:12 a.m. Monday. Ford was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield, where he died.

Jessica Orozco

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

