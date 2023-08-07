BreakingNews
One man dead after early morning crash, shooting

Updated 11 minutes ago
A Springfield man died early Monday morning after being shot multiple times.

According to an incident report, police found Rakeem Ford, 32, near North Limestone Street with several gunshot wounds on his legs and abdomen around 12:12 a.m. Ford was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield, where he died.

Police had responded to North Spring Street and East North Street regarding a traffic accident and gunshots heard in the area. Ford was found in a parking lot near 150 N. Limestone St., the Springfield post office.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. A Springfield Police Division representative declined to share if there is a suspect but said updates will be shared.

This story will be updated.

