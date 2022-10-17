Springfield man injured in deadly Clinton County crash

Around 2:35 p.m., a 55-year-old Springfield man was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on state Route 380 near Burlington Road in Chester Twp., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. A Centerville man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on state Route 380.

A preliminary investigation indicated the Impala went left of center and hit the Jeep, according to OSHP.