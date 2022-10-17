BreakingNews
Springfield man injured in deadly Clinton County crash
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield man injured in deadly Clinton County crash

News
By
1 hour ago

A Springfield man was transported to the hospital by CareFlight with injuries following a deadly crash in Clinton County Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:35 p.m., a 55-year-old Springfield man was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on state Route 380 near Burlington Road in Chester Twp., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. A Centerville man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on state Route 380.

A preliminary investigation indicated the Impala went left of center and hit the Jeep, according to OSHP.

ExploreDayton native among five killed in Raleigh shooting

The Impala then went off the side of the road and hit a guardrail.

The driver of the Impala, 45-year-old Devin Jones, was pronounced dead at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, according to the OSHP. CareFlight took the Springfield man driving the Jeep to Miami Valley Hospital. Additional information on his condition was not available.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Twp. Fire and EMS, Spring Valley Twp. Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation helped troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
3 seek open Clark County judge’s seat
2
New Kenton Ridge school building on schedule
3
Judicial candidate, Clark County prosecutor are brothers: Here’s how...
4
Clark County Commission using federal relief for video conferencing
5
Springfield’s Beautification Committee names 2022 winners

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top