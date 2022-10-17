Springfield man injured in deadly Clinton County crash

A Springfield man was transported to the hospital by CareFlight with injuries following a deadly crash in Clinton County Sunday afternoon.
Around 2:35 p.m., a 55-year-old Springfield man was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on state Route 380 near Burlington Road in Chester Twp., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. A Centerville man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on state Route 380.
A preliminary investigation indicated the Impala went left of center and hit the Jeep, according to OSHP.
The Impala then went off the side of the road and hit a guardrail.
The driver of the Impala, 45-year-old Devin Jones, was pronounced dead at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, according to the OSHP. CareFlight took the Springfield man driving the Jeep to Miami Valley Hospital. Additional information on his condition was not available.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Twp. Fire and EMS, Spring Valley Twp. Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation helped troopers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
About the Author