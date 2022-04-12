springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield man indicted on rape charge

Bobby Sitzes II, 29. Photo provided by the Springfield Police Division.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
A Springfield man was indicted Monday in connection to the rape of a child.

Bobby Sitzes II, 29, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on the charge of rape. As of Tuesday afternoon, he is listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Sitzes pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court this month.

According to Sitzes’ affidavit, the Springfield Police Division was called to Dayton Children’s Hospital on March 27 on a report of sexual abuse.

The sexual conduct, two instances specifically described to investigators by the child, reportedly occurred between January of 2018 to this March. The child during an interview with the Clark County Child Advocacy Center said that the first instance occurred when she was 11 years old, according to the affidavit.

On March 31, Sitzes reportedly admitted to “sexual conduct” with the child, according to the affidavit.

A court hearing has not been set for Sitzes as of Tuesday.

