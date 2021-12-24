Springfield man indicted on attempted rape, aggravated burglary

The caller told police that she was asleep when she heard loud knocking on her door. She went downstairs and opened the door slightly, and she said Smith “pushed open the door with his body weight and chased her up the stairs to her living room,” the affidavit said.

Smith reportedly attempted to sexually assault the caller after chasing her and taking off his clothes, the caller told police.

After getting on top of the caller, she sprayed him in the eyes and mouth with pepper spray, according to the affidavit. She was then able to escape to contact police.

The next court date in Smith’s case has not yet been scheduled.