Springfield man indicted on attempted rape, aggravated burglary

Marshall Smith
Marshall Smith

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
43 minutes ago

A Springfield man was indicted this week on charges of aggravated burglary and attempted rape.

Marshall Smith, 64, was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday. As of Wednesday afternoon, he is listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Smith pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court earlier this month.

According to Smith’s affidavit, the Springfield Police Division was called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Park South on Dec. 12 around 1 a.m. in reference to a man who was pepper-sprayed by the caller after he reportedly barged into her home and attempted to sexually assault her. The caller contacted police after she had locked herself in her bathroom.

Police saw a man through a window when they arrived on scene, and the man reportedly answered the door with his pants pulled down to his thighs, revealing his genitalia. Police placed the man — identified as Smith — in handcuffs, according to the affidavit.

The caller told police that she was asleep when she heard loud knocking on her door. She went downstairs and opened the door slightly, and she said Smith “pushed open the door with his body weight and chased her up the stairs to her living room,” the affidavit said.

Smith reportedly attempted to sexually assault the caller after chasing her and taking off his clothes, the caller told police.

After getting on top of the caller, she sprayed him in the eyes and mouth with pepper spray, according to the affidavit. She was then able to escape to contact police.

The next court date in Smith’s case has not yet been scheduled.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

