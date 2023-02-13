Springfield man indicted in fatal shooting of woman on her birthday

BreakingNews
Zanesville potato chip company buys Mikesell’s brand rights
News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
9 minutes ago

A Springfield man was indicted in Clark County this week on murder charges and other counts after the fatal shooting of a grandmother on her birthday earlier this month.

William Calhoun, 40, of Springfield was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Monday in Clark County Common Pleas Court on counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and other firearm-related charges.

As of Monday afternoon, he is listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Calhoun is charged in connection to the Feb. 5 death of Racquel Fowler, 53, and the shooting of a 29-year-old man on Sunday in the 300 block of West Liberty Street.

Calhoun pleaded not guilty to similar charges earlier this month in the Clark County Municipal Court, where he was denied bond last week.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred with “prior calculation and design” and was committed in retaliation for another shooting that occurred that night, according to municipal court documents.

“These shootings are retaliatory in nature and have continued to escalate,” according to a municipal court document filed by the prosecutor’s office.

Police were dispatched to a house on West Liberty Street around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Four people called emergency services to report gunshots fired through the area.

One 911 caller told a dispatcher he saw a dark-colored SUV speed away from the area after firing 30 to 40 shots at a house.

Fowler was shot twice in her upper thigh area and once in her lower left chest area, according to a Springfield incident report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the lower back. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with non-life threatening injuries, according to the incident report.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

