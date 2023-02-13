Springfield man indicted in fatal shooting of woman on her birthday

Detectives determined the shooting occurred with “prior calculation and design” and was committed in retaliation for another shooting that occurred that night, according to municipal court documents.

“These shootings are retaliatory in nature and have continued to escalate,” according to a municipal court document filed by the prosecutor’s office.

Police were dispatched to a house on West Liberty Street around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Four people called emergency services to report gunshots fired through the area.

One 911 caller told a dispatcher he saw a dark-colored SUV speed away from the area after firing 30 to 40 shots at a house.

Fowler was shot twice in her upper thigh area and once in her lower left chest area, according to a Springfield incident report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the lower back. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with non-life threatening injuries, according to the incident report.