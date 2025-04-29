Springfield man indicted for rape, assault of minor

ajc.com

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Springfield man was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of rape, among other charges, related to the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.

Steven Teets, 37, also faces third-degree felony strangulation and fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition charges. Two of the rape charges, all first-degree felonies, specify rape of a child under 13 between Feb. 1, 2018 and July 18, 2021.

The victim would have been between nine and 12 years old at the time.

According to court records, Clark County “received online social media texts involving the juvenile victim” who spoke about Teets choking and forcing himself on them April 17.

Teets was arrested April 21 and “refused to speak” to police.

According to a document detailing the charges at the time of his arrest, the document states Teets allegedly assaulted the juvenile for the past five years.

The indictment includes specifications that Teets “is a sexually violent predator.”

In 2011, Teets was convicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

In Other News
1
Election 2025: Enon residents to vote May 6 on five-year police...
2
Upcoming road work in Clark and Champaign to close I-70 ramps, require...
3
160 years ago today, Ohio mourned as Lincoln funeral train rolled...
4
City to remove homeless encampment in Snyder Park, citing health...
5
Purple turkey? Black potatoes? The mysteries of cooking and chemistry

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.