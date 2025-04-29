Springfield man indicted for rape, assault of minor

The victim would have been between nine and 12 years old at the time.

According to court records, Clark County “received online social media texts involving the juvenile victim” who spoke about Teets choking and forcing himself on them April 17.

Teets was arrested April 21 and “refused to speak” to police.

According to a document detailing the charges at the time of his arrest, the document states Teets allegedly assaulted the juvenile for the past five years.

The indictment includes specifications that Teets “is a sexually violent predator.”

In 2011, Teets was convicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.