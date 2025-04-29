Springfield man indicted for rape, assault of minor

A Springfield man was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of rape, among other charges, related to the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.
Steven Teets, 37, also faces third-degree felony strangulation and fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition charges. Two of the rape charges, all first-degree felonies, specify rape of a child under 13 between Feb. 1, 2018 and July 18, 2021.
The victim would have been between nine and 12 years old at the time.
According to court records, Clark County “received online social media texts involving the juvenile victim” who spoke about Teets choking and forcing himself on them April 17.
Teets was arrested April 21 and “refused to speak” to police.
According to a document detailing the charges at the time of his arrest, the document states Teets allegedly assaulted the juvenile for the past five years.
The indictment includes specifications that Teets “is a sexually violent predator.”
In 2011, Teets was convicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
