Springfield man indicted for gross sexual imposition following assault of child

A Springfield man was indicted for gross sexual imposition following the assault of a child.
Kyle Strines, 23, was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday on the charge of gross sexual imposition.
Strines pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court in November. He is not listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Strines’ affidavit, the Springfield Police Division was called to the 1000 block of East High Street on Nov. 27 in regard to a sexual assault.
An officer spoke to a woman and her child, who said that a man sat next to the girl and asked her questions about the holidays and Christmas carols before placing his hand on her upper thigh and stroking it, asking her if she “liked it” and if she “wanted him to stop,” according to the affidavit.
The child then told the man to stop and pulled away from him to alert her mother, who called the police, according to the affidavit.
The child identified Strines as the man who touched her. The officer interviewed Strines in a parking lot near the scene, where he reportedly admitted to the officer that he touched the child, “but couldn’t help himself” and that this “wasn’t the first time” he had “done this to a child,” according to the affidavit.
Strines’ custodial grandmother met with police on the scene and was advised of his custody status.
