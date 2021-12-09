Springfield man indicted for gross sexual imposition following assault of child

The child then told the man to stop and pulled away from him to alert her mother, who called the police, according to the affidavit.

The child identified Strines as the man who touched her. The officer interviewed Strines in a parking lot near the scene, where he reportedly admitted to the officer that he touched the child, “but couldn’t help himself” and that this “wasn’t the first time” he had “done this to a child,” according to the affidavit.

Strines’ custodial grandmother met with police on the scene and was advised of his custody status.