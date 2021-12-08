These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

These 12 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Kerry Crowley, 41, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Floyd H. Jordan Jr., 49: four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.
Austin Smith, 25, of Sidney: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Kyle Strines, 23, of Springfield: gross sexual imposition.
Franklin B. Hatton Jr., 34: assault, obstructing official business.
Joshua Exon, 36, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence, endangering children.
Christopher Lee Stewart, 32, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service, four counts of endangering children.
Chad M. Hall, 43, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Joshua L. Williams, 35, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Jeffrey L. Bowshier, 36: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Joshua L. Morris, 32, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, obstructing official business.
Barbara N. Mets, 36, of Springfield: conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
