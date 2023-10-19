Springfield kennel to host trunk-or-treat for dogs

A local boarding kennel in Springfield will host its annual Halloween fundraiser event for dogs.

King Kennel will host its third annual trunk-or-treat for dogs fundraiser on Saturday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at 20 Critter Court in Springfield. The program benefits several local animal programs.

“This event means so much to the kennel as Dr. Dana King (who co-owns King Kennel with his brother John) loves giving back to the community as much as he can. He has done so much for the homeless animals in Springfield, and this event helps him do that while creating a fun event for his clients to attend,” said manager Heather Wood.

Pet owners can bring a needed donation to the event, then go around to each trunk and get pet related items such as treats, toys and more.

The donations needed are Pine-Sol, bleach, puppy food (both dry and canned), kitten food (both dry and canned), blankets, collars, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, dawn dish soap, paper towels, cat litter, dog treats, cat treats and monetary donations will also be accepted.

There will also be photo opportunities, including a Barbie box, fall backdrop and more, raffle baskets, and the first haunted house for dogs.

Wood said this event means much to the staff.

“We love seeing our four-legged friends with their owners. We always see them while they are boarding, and it’s just nice to see them with their families,” she said. “It means a lot to the community as well. People love to do things with their pets, and this gives them a unique opportunity to hang out with other pet lovers while giving back to the homeless animals in our town.”

Last year, there were more than 125 dogs dressed in costumes, and they raised over $2,200 and a truckload of supplies.

“I think this year will be our best year yet. I think people who came last year will be returning and hopefully they told a friend or two about how much fun they had. It’s hard to beat seeing hundreds of dogs dressed up in costume and just being able t talk about their dogs to other pet lovers,” Wood said.

The event is free with a donation that allows dogs and their owners to go around to each trunk, the photo opportunities and the haunted house. However, raffle tickets do cost extra.

All proceeds from the event and items collected will be donated to the Clark County SPCA, Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Clark County, Clark County Dog Warden and the Champaign County Advocates for Trap Neuter Return.

If you can’t make it to the event but want to donate, there is a registry on Walmart.com by searching “King Kennel trunk or treat 2023.” Items ship directly to the kennel, and shipping is free when you spend $35 or more.

King Kennel is a boarding kennel that offers dog and cat boarding, doggy daycare and grooming. They are located next door to a vet clinic and are one of the only grooming salons that offers sedation grooming.

For more information, visit the King Kennel Facebook page.