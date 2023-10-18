Statewide, local issues drive large early voting turnout in Clark, Champaign counties

With early voting underway, Clark and Champaign counties are seeing steady turnout so far, with both statewide and local issues driving voters.

Early voting began on Oct. 11 and will end on Nov. 5. Voters will vote on enshrining the right to an abortion in the Ohio Constitution, whether to legalize recreational marijuana, as well as several local issues and candidates.

Jason Baker, Clark County Board of Elections director, said the county has seen a more than 400% increase in early voters so far since 2021, the most recent election similar to this one. He said about 260 or 270 people are voting each day.

Baker said the increased turnout could be due to multiple county-wide issues being on the ballot, or Issue 1 and Issue 2, or a combination.

“It could be many things because we do have the three county-wide issues,” Baker said. “We have a mental health levy and we have United Senior Services and we also have Clark CTC so that that could be a little bit. It could be Issue 1 and Issue 2 as well.”

Clark County does not anticipate issues with staffing the polls, Baker said.

It’s important for voters to know they are required to have a valid photo ID — like a state ID or passport — to vote, Baker said. Otherwise, they can vote provisional and bring in a valid ID before Nov. 13.

“Let’s say I go to vote on Election Day or even come in early to vote in and my license is expired,” Baker said. “I have until the 13th of November to go to the BMV and update my license or renew my license, and I bring a copy of that or the interim paperwork. You bring that in and show that to us and then we’ll mark on the envelope, ‘Yes. We saw a valid ID.’”

Those wanting to vote by mail should fill out an absentee ballot application. That application can be dropped off at or mailed to the local county board of elections office. This form must be received by the seventh day before Election Day; during this election, that would be Oct. 31, end of day.

Election board workers will then send off an absentee ballot to the applicant’s address. The voter can return the completed absentee ballot by mail, and it must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day and received by the county board of elections no later than four days after the election.

Voters can also return their absentee ballots to their election board in person, or a near relative can deliver it on their behalf. The board of elections must receive the ballot no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Meredith Bodey, Champaign County Board of Elections director, said the office is seeing a little more than 100 early voters each day.

“It’s been steady — we’ve not had any lines or anything,” Bodey said.

Bodey said she believes that voters are turning out for a variety of reasons, including both local and statewide issues.

Bodey said she is working on getting enough poll workers for Champaign County, and she doesn’t anticipate any issues.

The following early voting hours are in effect across the state:

October 16-20: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

October 23-27: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

October 30: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

October 31: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

November 1-3: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

November 4: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

November 5: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Polling locations will open across the state at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 and stay open until 7:30 p.m.