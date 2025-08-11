Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest packed in crowds over weekend

Julliard-trained alto saxophonist Sarah Hanrahan noticed the sun as she prepared to lead her Sarah Hanrahan Quartet to the stage, but she found it a small price to pay for opening the music on the Johnny Lytle Commons Park Stage.

During her set, Hanrahan told the audience, “If you’re not sweatin’, you’re not workin’.”

The young performer, who lives in New York City and released her first album in 2024, was surprised to find her Sarah Hanrahan Quartet opening the jazz portion on the Lytle Commons Stage.

“It feels great. We’re happy and honored to set the tone,” said Hanrahan. “We’re glad to play in the sun, glad it’s shining.”

Rich Carey, one of the Fest’s lead organizers, said it was a blessing to have the good weather and the performers were eager to go.

Terell Stafford, one of the country’s top trumpet players, also made his Springfield debut through the Fest’s artistic director Todd Stoll. He attended the Thursday evening donor party, brought his trumpet and unexpectedly opened the Fest with an impromptu performance that got the tempo rolling.

Stafford and fellow guest performer Ekep Nkwelle played with the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra for the final performance at the Lytle Commons Stage on Friday evening. He led a pair of original tunes including “Dear Rudy,” a song written for his grandmother, and “Bounced.”

“People love the music,” Stafford said of wanting to be part of the Fest.

Often used to playing in the bigger cities, the Springfield setting is a welcome change. Hanrahan said she liked what she’d seen of the town, while Stoll drove Stafford around to see the sights of his hometown, including the various murals and other spots, which impressed him.

Mother Stewart’s outdoor stage hosted most of the blues acts such as Marquis Knox, a consistent performer at the Fest, and Nora Jean Wallace, who closed out the festival. The Dayton Salsa Project had the crowd dancing and moving at the brewery.

Three-time Grammy-winner Cécile Mclorin Salvant was the highlight performer on the Lytle Commons Stage on Saturday.

The hot spot after both evenings’ shows was the State Theater, where several performers gathered for jam sessions.

“Once that train leaves the station, there’s no stopping it,” said Rod Hatfield, of the State Theater, smiling about the momentum of the jam session.

Musician Keigo Hirakawa had a busy Fest weekend, performing at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Lunch on the Lawn series on Friday with his quartet, then bounced around the two stages and was in the jam session.

Often between Dayton and New York, he finds it a good way to network with fellow musicians.

“It’s a hometown event, but national at the same time. We should all be proud of it,” said Hirakawa, who played at last year’s Fest.

Carey said one of the festival’s draws is being for everyone and family-friendly. A designated kids area was added, and the audience drew a variety of people, including infants in strollers and family members of the four-legged variety.

Maybe the most unusual festival-goer was a Red-tailed Boa snake named Annabelle, who was draped around her owner’s neck. The owner of the snake said Annabelle is treated like any other pet and could feel the vibration of the music.

While people travel here from all over, even locals are still discovering the Fest, such as Springfield’s Gayle Kencheff. She’d wanted to attend the festival in previous years, but it conflicted with other plans. This time, 2025 was her year.

Kencheff, along with several of her friends, set up at Mother Stewart’s stage, liking the convenience of being out of the warm weather and having several food choices available.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie. I’ve seen people I haven’t seen in ages. Everything is where you need it; this is just fun,” Kencheff said.