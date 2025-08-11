Your guide to fall concerts in the region: What’s at The Rose, Fraze, Riverbend and more

Skillet at Fraze Pavilion

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 17

Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: Rock band Skillet, known for songs such as “Monster” and “Feel Invincible,” will perform at the Fraze Pavilion Aug. 17. Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

Styx at the Riverbend Music Center

Credit: Getty Images for STYX Credit: Getty Images for STYX

When: 6:45 p.m. Aug 19

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: Styx, the band behind hit songs “Mr. Roboto” and “Lady,” will perform with Kevin Cronin and Don Felder at the Riverbend Music Center Aug. 19. Doors open for the show at 5:15 p.m.

Outlaws at the Fraze Pavilion

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 22

Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: With over 40 years of history, southern rock band Outlaws will perform at the Fraze Pavilion as part of its “Friday Night Concert” series. Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

Rob Thomas at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: Matchbox Twenty lead singer Rob Thomas will perform at the Riverbend Music Center Aug. 23 with special guest A Great Big World. Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Myers and Tedeschi Trucks Band at Riverbend Music Center

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: Country bands Whiskey Myers and the Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform together Aug. 26 at the Riverbend Music Center. Doors open for the show at 6 p.m.

Happy Together Tour 2025 at Fraze Pavilion

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 28

Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: Featuring various artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s such as The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony and Gary Puckett, the Happy Together Tour 2025 will make its stop at the Fraze Pavilion Aug. 28. Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

Falling in Reverse at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 6:15 p.m. Aug. 29

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: As a part of its “God is a Weapon” tour, Falling in Reverse will perform at the Riverbend Music Center alongside Slaughter to Prevail, the Hollywood Undead and Sleep Theory. Doors open for the concert at 5 p.m.

The Beach Boys at Fraze Pavilion

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7

Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: Members of the legendary Beach Boys will perform at Fraze Pavilion as a part of their “The Sounds of Summer Tour.” This performance will take place two months after the death of co-founder Brian Wilson, who played his final concert in 2022. Doors open for the performance at 6 p.m.

Chevelle at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 10

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: Alongside special guests Asking Alexandria and the Dead Poet Society, Chevelle will perform at the Riverbend Music Center Sept. 10. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

Doobie Brothers with the Coral Reefer Band at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 12

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: The Doobie Brothers and the Coral Reefer Band will perform together at the Riverbend Music Center Sept. 12. Guests should also be aware the Riverbend Music Center does not allow smoking within its restrooms, pavilions, VIP areas, or entry and concession lines. Illegal substances are also not allowed at the venue. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

Blink-182 at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 16

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: Popular punk rock band Blink-182 will perform at the Riverbend Music Center as a part of their “Missionary Impossible” tour. This performance will also feature Alkaline Trio and Drug Church. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

Grey Day Tour 2025 at Riverbend Music Center

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: “The Grey Day Tour 2025″ will make a stop at the Riverbend Music Center Sept. 17 and feature performances from Suicideboys, Night Lovell, Chetta and more. Doors open for the show at 5 p.m.

Queensryche at J.D. Legends

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19

Location: 65 Millard Drive, Franklin

Description: Featuring opening act Mick Blankenship, metal band Queensryche will perform at J.D. Legends Sept. 19. Doors open for the event at 7 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge at the Riverbend Music Center

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: Known for songs such as “I’m the Only One” and “Like the Way I Do,” Melissa Etheridge will take the stage at the Riverbend Music Center Sept. 19. Before her performance, there will be an opening act from the folk duo Indigo Girls. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam at Rose Music Center

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: Multiple Grammy Award-winner Dwight Yoakam will perform this September to promote his new album “Brighter Days.” Doors open for the event at 6 p.m.

Judas Priest and Alice Cooper at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 6:45 p.m. Oct. 4

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: The Riverbend Music Center will host a performance from rock bands Judas Priest, Alice Cooper and Corrosion of Conformity Oct. 4. Doors open for the show at 5:15 p.m.

America’s River Roots Festival at Smale

When: Oct. 8-12

Location: Smale Riverfront Park, 166 W. Mehring Way, Cincinnati

Description: As a part of the larger America’s River Roots Festival, bands such as Maren Morris, Mt. Joy and Weezer will perform at Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati this October.

Jordan Davis at the Wright State University Nutter Center

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 16

Location: 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

Description: As part of his “Ain’t Enough Road Tour,” Jordan Davis will perform at the Wright State University Nutter Center with Mitchel Tenpenny, Vincent Mason and Mackenzie Carpenter. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m.

Pierce the Veil at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: Pierce the Veil’s “I Can’t Hear You” tour will make a stop at Riverbend Music Center on Oct. 19. This event will also feature performances from Health, Ecca Vandal and Like Roses. Doors open for the concert at 5 p.m.