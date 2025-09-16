Springfield HS students participate in summer internships for real-world experience

“By partnering with local employers, the program gives students the chance to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom, develop meaningful relationships with mentors and better understand the opportunities available in our community,“ she said. ”This hands-on experience not only prepares students for success after graduation, but also helps strengthen the local workforce pipeline.”

A record number of juniors and seniors applied for the program this past year, according to the district.

There were 27 students who made it through the application process, training day and interview day. Out of those, 11 students were place in internships in dental, STEM, education, IT, human services, health care and horticulture, Tyler said.

Several found summer positions at the Kiwanis Children’s Garden, Gentle Dental, Springfield City School District, Clark County Clerk of Courts, ProStratus and Springfield Promise Neighborhood.

“These internships are not only paid, but provide valuable job and life experiences that will give students an advantage as they enter the workforce,” said Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist for the district.

Senior Jada Crockran was selected for an internship at the district, assisting with summer STEAM camps for children and creating game-day-ready spirit wear in The Dome’s student-run print shop.

She gives credit to her internship mentor, Rene Stratton, who showed her skills like welding, carpentry, calligraphy, henna and t-shirt heat pressing.

“I’ve learned so much physically and also mentally and maturity-wise. Ms. Rene has helped me grow up in the sense of time management and thinking ‘win-win,’” Crockran said, explaining she initially had a job working in fast food, but felt this internship job was completely different. “It’s something more that has a direct impact with our community and the kids in our school system.”

A Magnify Internship Training Day, which is designed to prepare students for their upcoming internship placements, was held in April. This year, 67 students were accepted into the program, representing 11 local high schools. Students attended sessions focused on time management and communication, financial literacy, working on resumes, mock interviews and going over their YouScience results. YouScience is an aptitude career assessment used to guide students toward potential careers. Students take two types of assessments — one in middle school and one in high school — through several brain games that help provide information on their skill sets, strengths, weaknesses, career paths and more.

Students can apply for the program starting in January. It’s open to all students who attend a Clark County school and are at least 16 years old. The application process consists of submitting an application, transcript, up to three references and a resume.