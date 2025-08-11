Patrons to this season’s Halloween Haunt at Kings Island will be paying more for attractions

Attendees can also purchase a “Haunted Attractions Express Pass,” which gives them priority access to mazes, similar to the park’s Fast Lane offering. This upgrade ranges in price from $29 all the way to $59.

The park offers a bundle that includes admission alongside the Haunted Attractions Pass for $55-$120, depending on the night.

Those with a Kings Island season pass will still have purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass to experience any of the mazes. Passholders can also get an “All Season Haunted Attractions Express Pass” for $59, which provides priority access to mazes for the whole season.

“The introduction of this event pass reflects a new chapter of scares at Halloween Haunt, driven by haunted maze enhancements and the introduction of new scares designed to improve the guest experience during this event,” said representatives from the park.

Those who do not purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass will still get access to the event’s scare zones, live shows and rides.

However, the Haunted Attractions Pass will not give guests admission to Halloween Haunt’s largest addition for the year, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear.

This “SCREAMium” experience, based on the popular horror movie franchise, will cost an extra $15-$25 per entry, depending on the night. Those with a Haunted Attractions Express Pass will receive one free ticket.

Various locations and villains from the Conjuring universe are set to appear throughout the attraction, such as The Nun and The Warren Artifact Room. Annabelle, the famous haunted doll from the films, will serve as the main antagonist.

Guests are recommended to purchase tickets for this interactive experience in advance, as availability will be limited.

Halloween Haunt’s main lineup of haunted mazes will also see a new addition, titled Order of the Dragon. Themed around a haunted catacomb, guests are challenged to explore the Vampire King’s domain and “escape the dragon’s endless hunger.”

Five of the park’s classic haunted mazes will also return from previous years— Alien Abyss, Killmart, Cornered, Hotel St. Michelle and Slaughter House.

However, Madame Fatale’s Cavern of Horror, a mainstay at the park for over 10 years, will not be returning. The haunted maze was located within the building formally home to The Crypt.

The park’s slate of outdoor scare zones will not see any major changes, with all five being open in previous years. This includes Hooked, which was introduced in 2024.

The live shows offered last year will also return, including Nytewalkers, Ghouls Gone Wild and Dr. Nightmare’s Game Show.

Many of the event’s attractions will be sponsored this year, with Halloween Haunt itself being presented by candy brand Snickers. Killmart, Slaughter House and Alien Abyss will also be sponsored by M&Ms, Skittles and Snickers respectively.

Starting in October, the park will be open 6-11 p.m. on Thursdays.

How to go

What: Kings Island Halloween Haunt

When: Select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Kings Mills

More info: visitkingsisland.com