Springfield housing: Moorefield Twp. land annexed for single-family development

Beau Thompson, an assistant county prosecutor who represents the county commission, said Moorefield Twp. trustees had the opportunity to object to this proposed annexation if they believed it failed to meet the conditions, and they did not object.

“I think we can take that as the implication that Moorefield Twp. does comply with the statutory requirements,” he said. “It’d be my advice you have a legal duty to approve it.”

The engineer’s office also reviewed the annexation application and provided a letter saying they didn’t have any issues with the application as proposed, Thompson said.

Housing development details

The land being annexed will be developed into a community called Skye Ridge, with 120 single-family homes, and prices starting around $250,000, said Clay Chester, owner of Premier Property Sales and Rentals.

“We’re truly excited about the opportunity to bring quality housing to a piece of land surrounded by such vibrant neighborhoods,” Chester told the News-Sun. “Annexing this property will provide essential access to city utilities and zoning, which would otherwise limit development potential.”

The city of Springfield will provide services such as police and fire protection, as well as water and sewer services, street maintenance and snow removal, zoning and code enforcement and other city services. In May, city commissioners heard complaints from several nearby residents when they discussed the pending annexation.

Chester said the next steps will involve engineering and close collaboration with both the city and township to make sure “the neighborhood becomes a valuable addition to an already great community.”

Tracie Craig, a representative for Premier Property Sales, spoke at the meeting, saying she wanted to clarify what their intentions are with the development.

“It is only single-family homes, it is strictly single-family homes. There will not be any apartments or any apartment buildings that will be developed on this site,” she said. “As far as what the site will look like, that is something that we haven’t got to yet, that has to be planned.”

A few residents attended the meeting, expressing their concerns about the annexation, including not having a say even though they live in the area.

“We’re concerned about the impact of this development on our peaceful community,” said Merry Quinn, who explained they have no sidewalks or streetlights, and that residents walk, ride bikes or scooters on the roads nearby. “We do not want sidewalks or more traffic on our two-lane roads. They’re not wide enough for people to walk and have a whole bunch of traffic.”

Commission President Sasha Rittenhouse and Commissioner Charlie Patterson explained that the owners of the property being annexed were the ones with the ability to decide if they wanted to be annexed or not, not those surrounding it.

Craig reiterated that the annexation does not apply to any other property owners and they will not be required to annex from the township to the city.

Patterson asked Thompson what would happen if they were to deny the annexation based on residents not wanting this to happen next to their properties.

Thompson explained the applicant could file a lawsuit against commissioners saying they have a legal duty to follow the statute and they were not following that, so it could result in damages and the court ordering commissioners to follow the statute.

Since the annexation petition was approved, the city’s process now begins and the county is no longer involved.